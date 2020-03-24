Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0010

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Eden has a market cap of $591,347.23 and approximately $385,851.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.02653998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00183827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

