Empirical Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 4.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $376,915.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,593,141 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 32,393,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,974,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

