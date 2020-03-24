Empirical Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,108 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 361.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Corecivic comprises approximately 1.0% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Corecivic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corecivic by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Corecivic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE CXW traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,287. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

