Empirical Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $56.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,902.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,977.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

