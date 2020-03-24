Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 149,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Endava has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

