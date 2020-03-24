Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 465,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,917. Enova International Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

