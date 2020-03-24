Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 172,268 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 3.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $66,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. 16,033,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.