Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 11500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

