Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,895,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.23. 3,386,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,902. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

