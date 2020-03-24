Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 1,982,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

