Fastjet (LON:FJET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 715484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Fastjet Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

