Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $245.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 230326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.70 ($3.32).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Warren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.