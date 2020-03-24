Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FITB. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.16. 11,553,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,901. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
