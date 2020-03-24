Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FITB. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.16. 11,553,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,901. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

