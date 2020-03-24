Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 433599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman purchased 105,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,514.89 ($12,516.30). Also, insider Reginald L. Gott purchased 100,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,094 ($13,278.08).

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

