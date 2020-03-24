Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 679461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $899,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

