First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Position Reduced by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,460. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

