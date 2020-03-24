Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortis worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $6,363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 27.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Fortis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

