Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.18.

FTAI stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 817,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,344. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.53%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,270. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

