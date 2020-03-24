Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,790. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

