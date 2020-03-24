Gagnon Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after buying an additional 1,560,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,751,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,518,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

