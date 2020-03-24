Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Gattaca alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.62.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.