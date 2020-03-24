GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $465.00

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.24), with a volume of 367822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GB Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701 ($9.22).

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 654.26.

In related news, insider Nick Brown sold 327,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,268,272.16 ($2,983,783.43). Also, insider David A. Rasche bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.