GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,387.20

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,387.20 ($18.25) and last traded at GBX 1,411 ($18.56), with a volume of 311811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,374.60 ($18.08).

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective (up from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,604.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,704.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306.

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.