Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Lowered by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 2.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

