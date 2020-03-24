GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.41

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.41 ($1.71) and last traded at A$2.55 ($1.81), with a volume of 3162466 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.53 ($1.79).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.36. The stock has a market cap of $673.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. GWA Group’s payout ratio is 104.94%.

In other news, insider Timothy Salt 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th.

GWA Group Company Profile (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

