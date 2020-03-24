Hardide (LON:HDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 3671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Hardide alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.27.

In other Hardide news, insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.