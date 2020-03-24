HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. HD Supply comprises about 2.1% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of HD Supply worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 143,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after buying an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HDS stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,942. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

