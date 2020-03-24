HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Sensato Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 5.3% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.96. 9,776,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

