Head to Head Review: Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 16.05% 6.93% 1.15% American Assets Trust 12.47% 3.90% 1.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 0.80 $6.25 million $0.32 3.91 American Assets Trust $366.74 million 3.61 $60.19 million $2.20 10.02

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.0%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Assets Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.29%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

