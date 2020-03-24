Healius (ASX:HLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.08

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.08 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.25 ($1.60), with a volume of 3811688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.25 ($1.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.84 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Healius’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Parmenter 11,081,391 shares of Healius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd.

Healius Company Profile (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

