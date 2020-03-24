Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.56 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. 181,352,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,299,586. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

