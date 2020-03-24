Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $669,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. 39,767,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,677,396. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

