Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $419,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after buying an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. 55,124,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,699,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

