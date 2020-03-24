Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.00. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

