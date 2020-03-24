Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $2.77 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,898,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

