Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,932,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,201,000 after purchasing an additional 576,103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,356,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. 56,891,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,469,148. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

