Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,428 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.22. 23,741,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,705,149. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

