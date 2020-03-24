Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $180.00

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 71298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.74. The company has a market capitalization of $251.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 1,362 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.33), for a total value of £4,480.98 ($5,894.48).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

