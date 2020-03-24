Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.40

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.65 ($1.48), with a volume of 462999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.30 ($1.44).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.85) target price (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

