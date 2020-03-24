Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Global (HZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.