Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 460,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

