HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HUYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.