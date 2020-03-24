Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$6.20 ($4.40) and last traded at A$6.82 ($4.84), with a volume of 4513097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.20 ($4.40).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

In other Iluka Resources news, insider Lynne Saint purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.02 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,066.50 ($19,905.32). Also, insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary purchased 46,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.26 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,742.54 ($272,867.05). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,484 shares of company stock worth $452,806.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

