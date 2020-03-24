Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$6.20 ($4.40) and last traded at A$6.82 ($4.84), with a volume of 4513097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.20 ($4.40).
The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.76.
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.
Iluka Resources Company Profile (ASX:ILU)
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.
