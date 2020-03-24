Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $191.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.51), with a volume of 148524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92.

In related news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total value of £99,165.50 ($130,446.59).

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

