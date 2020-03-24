Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.57 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), with a volume of 8496087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.67 ($1.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.15.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

In related news, insider Jeanne Johns 723,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th.

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.