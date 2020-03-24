Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $380.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.04071641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00065312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037506 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

