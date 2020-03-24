Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

IVZ stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,102,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,260,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.