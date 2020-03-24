Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 10.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 124,030,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,900,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

