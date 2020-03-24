IOOF (ASX:IFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.04

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.04 ($2.16) and last traded at A$2.79 ($1.98), with a volume of 3166402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.10 ($2.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $979.50 million and a PE ratio of 121.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.93.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. IOOF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,217.39%.

In related news, insider Renato Mota purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.69 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$199,260.00 ($141,319.15).

About IOOF (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

