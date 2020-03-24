iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) is Titus Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,254.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

AIA stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 94,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,967. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

